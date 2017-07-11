Austin tourist killed in Greece described as 'compassionate, courageous'

Bakari Henderson (CBS News)

An Austin man who was beaten to death outside a bar in Greece Is described by friends as selfless and compassionate.

Friends of Bakari Henderson, 22, say the suspects got angry when Henderson and his friends put their drinks down them at a bar on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

Two men allegedly grabbed their bottles, broke them, and held them out like weapons. That sparked a fight that spilled out into the streets. At some point, Henderson became separated from his friends as more than 10 people started beating him. He suffered severe head injuries.

Eight men -- mostly Serbian nationals --have been arrested. The suspects include a bar employee and bouncer.

Friends back in his home state of Texas say they're not getting the answers they want about what took place that night and those who were in Greece are still trying to make sense of what happened, reports CBS News' Tony Dokoupil.

"I never once saw him angry, I never saw him irritated, not even a little, slightest bit flustered," said Daniel Brown, a friend of Henderson who spoke to "CBS This Morning" before departing Greece.

"My new life motto is “BLB,” which stands for “be like Bakari,” and it's just a reminder to myself to always be humble, pursue my dreams and just never get upset by the little things in life," Brown said.



Brown says he was on his way to meet Henderson in the party destination of Laganas when the attack happened.



"He was always extremely selfless and worried about everyone else before himself," Brown said of Henderson.



Henderson's close friend Megan McCray agreed.

"He was the most compassionate, like courageous, genuine friend I had growing up," McCray said.

McCray says she's not satisfied with the information she's getting about the death of Henderson, an aspiring entrepreneur who had just graduated from American University and was working to launch a new clothing line.

She says he wasn't the type to get into a bar fight.

"It was all really kind of unsettling and hard to swallow because that wasn't the person we knew Bakari to be. All of my friends and family have been trying to get down to the bottom of why ten guys were against him," McCray said.

A spokeswoman for Henderson's family says they're still working with the U.S. State Department to bring his body home.

