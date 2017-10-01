Austin Pride Parade marches on post Harvey

(Photo: Scott Utterback/The CJ )

AUSTIN - After cancellations due the beginnings of Hurricane Harvey, the Austin Pride Parade is set to march on Saturday evening and this time the chances of rain are slim.

According to Austin Pride, the parade will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday after being previously scheduled in August. Organizers said the parade will begin on Congress Avenue and march its way down Fourth Street, and that there will be three emcee stages: one at the Paramount Theatre on Congress, one at Fourth and Congress in the Parade VIP Stadium Seating area, and one on the rooftop of nightclub Rain on 4th.

The parade is free to attend, though VIP seating tickets may still be available here.

In years past, the parade has taken place on the same day as the Austin Pride Festival. Due to Harvey, the festival was also forced to be rescheduled to a different day, this year to Oct. 21.

Musical acts Lisa Lisa, Betty Who and Cupcakke were scheduled to perform at the festival, in addition to a mixture of national and global drag queens including Yara Sofia, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Jessica Wild, Nadine Hughes, Kelly Kline, Lady Grackle and Louisiana Purchase. These acts are subject to change without notice, Austin Pride notes.

More information on Austin Pride can be found here.

