Austin picked to host the U.S. Conference of Mayors 2020

AUSTIN - The City of Austin will host the U.S. Conference of Mayors 2020 for the first time ever, according to a press release from the office of Mayor Steve Adler.

In June 2020, more than 500 U.S. mayors will meet to discuss city issues, meet national leaders and enjoy the city.

"Austin is being asked by cities across the state and the country to lead on issues such as immigration and climate change," said Mayor Adler.



The conference could make Austin a possible player in the next presidential campaign.

"The conference will be scheduled just prior to the presidential nominating conventions," said Adler. "History would indicate that many candidates will come to Austin."

