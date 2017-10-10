Austin man flew to Orlando to have sex with 9-year-old, police say

Mark Andrew Nichols booking photo (Photo: Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Austin man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he traveled to Orlando to meet and have sex with a 9-year-old girl.

Orlando police said Mark Andrew Nichols, 64, exchanged emails and texts with a detective posing as a girl and her parents for several weeks prior to his Oct. 7 arrest. An arrest affidavit states Nichols described sex acts he planned to perform with the intended victim.

Police said in the affidavit that Nichols set up a meeting with the parents in Orlando, and that police arrested him when he arrived at the meeting location on Oct. 7. Orlando police posted video of his arrest to Twitter.

Mark Nichols traveled from TX to meet & have sex with a 9-yr-old girl. Instead, he was met by OPD. We'll never stop going after predators. pic.twitter.com/WJUr22lrkW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 9, 2017

Nichols is being held in the Orange County (Fla.) Jail on charges of attempted sexually battery of a child under 12, attempted lewd or lascivious conduct and solicitation of a minor via computer.

