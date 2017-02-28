Austin ISD Board votes to ban suspension for youngest learners

Austin ISD (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Children as young as kindergarten can face a suspension or even expulsion from school if their behavior is out of line, and Austin ISD’s Board of Trustees ruled unanimously to take that option off the table, according to KVUE's Media Partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

The issue was discussed during a January meeting and was voted on Monday night. Now, students between kindergarten and second grade will not be subject to suspension, expulsions or alternative disciplinary programs.

The policy would allow for exceptions, including behavior that presents a clear danger to other students or school staff. The principal must consult parents or guardians prior to a home suspension, and Austin ISD will look at assigning staff members to increase care and specialized support for elementary students including a mental health coordinator.

Many say research shows suspending young children is ineffective and leads to higher dropout rates, and say it does not address an underlying issue of misbehavior. Some worry this would limit the ability of teachers and principals to discipline a child who is disrupting class or preventing others from learning.

According to AISD, the students in these grade levels are primarily suspended for physical aggression towards another student or adult, disruption of the learning environment and rudeness towards an adult. There were about 200 pre-K through second-grade students given a home suspension in each of the last two school years. The district says that is less than one percent of the AISD population for those grades.

School districts in Dallas, El Paso and Houston have passed similar bans.

(© 2017 KVUE)