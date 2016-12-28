Auction winner will detonate San Antonio's New Year's fireworks

The right to start the fireworks show in San Antonio when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

And it could be you!

At Celebrate San Antonio’s official website, you can bid to be the official detonator and start the fireworks show at midnight from the main stage.

As of the publishing of this story, the leading bid is at $750. The winner will be chosen at noon on Friday.

“All the proceeds come back to the S.A. Parks Foundation,” said Stacy Jones with the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

A poll by Travel & Leisure magazine ranks San Antonio as the seventh-best city to spend New Year’s Eve. One of the main attractions is the live, free fireworks show downtown.

The city says that this year’s celebration will be bigger and better than last year and that, rain or shine, the show will go on.

“It’s the biggest [New Year’s celebration] in the station: 60,000 to 100,000 people,” Jones said. “This year, we’re going to have seven-inch shells, the biggest you can have in the city limits.”

The party will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, featuring live music on three stages, carnival games, rides, and food.

Celebrate San Antonio is also providing a special code for new Uber users to take advantage of on New Year’s Eve. Just use the code “celebratesa” to get $20 off your first ride. Five dollars of that will go back to the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

