Pregnant teen killed in NW-side shooting incident ID'd

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police made a gruesome discovery Monday after responding to a call for an attempted suicide.

Officers initially responded to the 1100 block of Babcock for a report of an attempted suicide.

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Douglas Greene, once on scene, they found a 35-year-old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Greene said police believe that man attempted to take his own life but was not successful. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition to be treated for his injuries.

Greene said information obtained by officers at the Babcock scene led them to a second location, an apartment nearby, where they found another gunshot victim.

The second victim, later identified as 15-year-old Jennifer Delgado, was about 9-months pregnant when she was gunned down in the Spanish Keys Apartments at 1150 Babcock.

Delgado was dead before police arrived on scene but they still transported her body to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child.

Sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead as well.

A one-year-old child was found in a crib at the second scene as well. That baby was untouched and ok, said Greene.

A connection between the shootings or a possible motive were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the most recent information.

