At this Texas bank, cowboys saddle up to get their cash

At one bank in Bandera, Texas, customers can be seen moseying through the drive-thru with their horses and Longhorns. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

BANDERA, TEXAS - Who needs a car when you have a Longhorn?

Who needs a car when you have a Longhorn? (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

Just when we thought we had seen it all in Texas, a small town outside of San Antonio came through. For folks in Bandera, Texas, those who need to take care of their banking needs don't have to leave their precious Longhorns at home. They can mosey right on through the drive-thru of the bank.

At least at the Wells Fargo bank. At this particular location, hitching posts have been set up outside for customers to tie up their horses, a Wells Fargo representative told KVUE.

At this particular Wells Fargo location, hitching posts have been set up outside for customers to tie up their horses, a representative told KVUE. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

One Bandera customer who's been banking at that location for years is an award-winning trick roper. Check out this cowboy's skills:

© 2017 KVUE-TV