As Fort Worth considers panhandling ordinance, city is helping employ the homeless

FORT WORTH -- As the Fort Worth City Council prepares to vote on a new ordinance cracking down on panhandling, an innovative business is partnering with the city to give work to the homeless.

Clean Slate is a business started by the Presbyterian Night Shelter, one of the largest homeless shelters in Fort Worth. They started it to hire the homeless, who often struggle to find businesses who will employ them.

"They just seem to turn away once they know that you don't have a permanent home," said Frank Crist, a Clean Slate employee who has been homeless for about a year.

Clean Slate began doing janitorial services last fall, and now they have a new and very big client, the City of Fort Worth. They have been hired to pick up litter on the streets and sidewalks near Lancaster Avenue, between the 35-W bridge and Riverside.

The contract includes two full time positions.

"It's $8 an hour, and it comes with full benefits," said Kirsten Ham, director of social enterprise for Clean Slate.

Crist is one of the full-time employees. He helps lead the work, with cleanup session twice a day, 7 days a week. They have already picked up tens of thousands of pounds of trash, and the city says they are doing it cheaper and better than other companies.

"Their bid was actually the lowest of the bids that we received," said Brandon Bennett, code compliance director for the City of Fort Worth.

Bennett says he's seen improvement in the condition of the streets since Clean Slate began its contract.

Bennett and Ham both said plans are in the works to expand the contract and offer employment to even more homeless people.

"It's like a night and day difference" compared to other companies, he said. "We believe part of it is that the homeless folks that are actually cleaning up the litter are coming back to the shelter, and they're having a chat with some of the people creating the litter, saying, 'I don't want to clean up your stuff all day. You need to do it better and get it in the can."

Crist said he's definitely had some of those conversations.

"A lot of 'em don't know how to hit trash cans around here," he said.

He's still living in the shelter, but he's now using his new income to save up for a place of his own.

"Makes you feel better about yourself because you're actually doing something," said Crist.

