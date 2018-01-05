Art exhibit focuses on human trafficking in Austin

AUSTIN - A new art installation is hoping to shed a light on the problem of human trafficking in Austin.

“Artifacts of Human Trafficking” is an installation opening Friday at the Link and Pin Art Space. Curated by Amie Stone King of Austin, the artwork is designed to bring awareness to human trafficking.

“My goal with this project is to open a door through art, encouraging people to consider the physical, emotional and spiritual impact of sex-slavery while spotlighting the deep and distorted realities of this pervasive industry, empowering the public to shine a light into the darkness and not be afraid to look,” King said in a release to KVUE News.

King designed a 3D “isolation room” to bring attention to victims suffering.

Artists from around the world submitted works to showcase along with King's art.

“We were very surprised that we were getting artwork from people around the world. This is clearly a topic that a lot of people are interested in or vested in,” King said.

The exhibit is free and runs Friday through Jan. 21.

Gallery hours are Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, the gallery will travel to the Baylor School of Social Work between February and mid-March.

Then, it will travel to Joplin, Missouri to Rapha House, a rescue organization for human trafficking.

The KVUE Defenders investigated how sex trafficking works in Austin. They revealed how those responsible for the crime rarely get jail time. Tap here to watch "Selling Girls."

