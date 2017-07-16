Arrest made in fatal shooting of Anna man

ANNA, Texas -- A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting Friday night, police say.

According to Anna police, officers were called to the 300 block of Creekside Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. They say they received multiple reports of shots fired into a home.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Corey Lamar of Anna unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Lamar was sent to Medical Center of McKinney, where police say he died from his injuries.

Ruben Christopher Jenkins from Allen was arrested Saturday evening, 24 hours after the initial shooting, on a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of Lamar.

Jenkins is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on $150,000 bond.

Investigators say they conducted several interviews over the course of the 24 hours following the shooting, which ultimately lead them to Jenkins.

