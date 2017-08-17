Man charged with murder after girlfriend's remains found in Ellis County

Guy Wayne Lynch

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas -- Investigators have arrested a man they believe killed a woman and then dumped her body in a remote area of Ellis County.

The woman's remains were found on July 15 just north of Alma. Police described her as being black and between 16 and 22 years old. She was found wearing a Pilot Point High School "Bearcat Pride" t-shirt.

The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

On Aug. 14, Ellis County detectives received a call from Lancaster police about a missing woman, 21-year-old Tia Marie Spearman.

Lancaster PD said she was originally from Lawton, Oklahoma and had just moved to Texas. The department said it was contacted by Biloxi, Mississippi police about Spearman's disappearance after her family discovered she had traveled to Biloxi in June.

Her family hadn't heard from her since May, police said.

Spearman's dental records were sent to UNT and were determined to be a match for the remains found in Ellis County.

Investigators then discovered Spearman had been living in Little Elm with her boyfriend, Guy Wayne Lynch. They found evidence leading to the arrest of Lynch, and he has been charged with murder.

His bond is set at $1 million.

The family of Spearman provided the following picture to law enforcement:

