Arlington road rage incident results in arrests

Jose Mendoza (Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

ARLINGTON - A road rage incident involving the discharge of a handgun resulted in an arrest by Arlington Police on Saturday afternoon.

Around midday Arlington officers were dispatched to a shooting call involving an incident of road rage in the 800 block of Web Street.

A woman had honked her horn at another car to avoid a crash. The woman driving that car then got angry and her male passenger pulled a handgun, discharging five rounds into the air. The pair then drove to their apartment, where they stashed the gun and left to eat a local Cici's Pizza restaurant. Witnesses were able to help Arlington Police find the suspect's car in the parking lot of the Cici's on North Collins Street and both the woman and her passenger, 23-year-old Jose Mendoza, were arrested.

The Arlington Police Department arrested Mendoza for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspect's bond is set at $5,000 on each charge, totaling $10,000. He is being held at Arlington jail. The woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license. In addition, an executed search warrant of the apartment allowed officers to recover the gun that was fired.

© 2017 WFAA-TV