Arlington officer run over twice; suspect killed

(Photo: Mike Forbes, WFAA)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A driver fleeing from a traffic stop was shot and killed by Arlington police after twice running over the officer that pulled him over.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Tavis Crane, 23.

The officer, described as a female 14-year veteran of the force, was seriously injured with broken bones, but she was alert and in good spirits at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth when she was visited by Chief Will Johnson, police said.

Wednesday night at about 11:30, the officer called for backup to a traffic stop on Spring Lake Drive near Interstate 30 and Fielder after she ran the license plates and discovered Crane had several warrants.

% INLINE %

As backup officers arrived, Crane backed up and struck the officer, who was out of her squad car, then struck her again while trying to drive off.

One of the backup officers opened the rear car door as Crane was driving off, climbed in and fired his weapon -- striking Crane an unknown amount of times.

% INLINE %

Crane drove approximately 90 feet before the car came to a stop at the end of Spring Lake Drive near Tatum Drive. He was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man, woman and toddler were also in the car, but they were not injured. They are now being interviewed by police. The child was released to other relatives, police say.

Crane had several warrants that included evading arrest and a probation violation. He also had misdemeanor warrants out from Grand Prairie police.

Streets in the area remain closed as police continue to investigate.

% INLINE %

