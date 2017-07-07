Arlington police crack down on aggressive drivers after road rage murder

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police pulled over nearly 60 drivers and issued more than 65 tickets on Thursday as part of a day-long effort to crack down on aggressive drivers.

The enforcement effort on I-20 comes a week and half after 19-year-old Dylan Spaid was shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident.

"We started getting a lot of comments from the public after that," said Lt. Chris Cook. "Someone chucked a soda can at my car, or whatever the case may be. That is really the aggressive type of behavior we're going to focus on."

Cook says what may look like just speeding can easily be the type of action that escalates into a road rage scenario.

When WFAA sat down with Spaid's girlfriend last week, she recalled her brave efforts to save her boyfriend's life as he sat in their crashed car.

"I took my shirt off. I tried to press it, so he wouldn't bleed out. I tried to open the door, but it was locked," Kristina Huggins, 19, said.

She is still praying someone turns in the driver and passenger that were in a black BMW 5 series, the car police think is the suspect's car.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Dylan Spaid's family with funeral expenses.

Recent road rage incidents in Mesquite and North Richland Hills where people were also shot, but survived, served as further evidence that enforcement is important, says Cook.



"Passing on the shoulder, kicking up rocks, using obscenities are all things we've heard," he said.



One driver clocked in speeding 102 mph in just the short time WFAA rode along on Thursday.

More enforcement days are set to occur during the summer months.

