Archdiocese says former business manager embezzled $319K from Catholic school

The Archdiocese of San Antonio is looking into a possible case of embezzlement after an audit revealed that more than $300,000 went missing from St. Luke’s Catholic School.

“There appears to be questionable financial transactions and irregularities at the school for a several-year period,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “The archdiocese will continue to cooperate with authorities as this matter progresses, and will provide more details as circumstances warrant.”

The statement went on to say that they believe that a former business manager is responsible and that their insurance company will reimburse the school for the missing funds.

To read the full statement, click here or read below:

Statement Concerning St. Luke Catholic School by KENS 5 on Scribd

