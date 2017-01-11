Archdiocese announces funeral arrangements for Archbishop Patrick Flores

The Archdioces of San Antonio has announced the funeral arrangements of former Archbiship Patrick Flores, who served for more than 25 years and died on Monday at the age of 87.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Monday, January 16

11:30 a.m. -- Reception of body of Archbishop Flores at San Fernando Cathedral

12:05 p.m. -- Mass (not the funeral liturgy, but a Mass for the Dead). Presider will be Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, with homily given by Father Victor Valdez, cathedral rector.

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. – Visitation; rosaries prayed every half hour by different groups

7:00 p.m. – Vigil Service – Presider will be Msgr. Lawrence Stuebben, former archdiocesan vicar general, with homily given by Father David Garcia, former cathedral rector and currently director of the Old Spanish Missions

8 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Rosaries and visitations continue through 10 p.m.

10 p.m. – Cathedral closes

Tuesday, January 17

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. -- Visitation of Archbishop Flores

11 a.m. -- Cathedral closes for preparation for the Funeral Mass. At that time no persons will be allowed in the sanctuary; the space will be cleared of all inside, except family.

1 p.m. – Funeral Mass – Presider and homilist will be Archbishop Gustavo. Father Lawrence Christian, vicar general, will provide remarks of gratitude on behalf of the archdiocese prior to the conclusion of the liturgy.

3 p.m. -- Vehicle procession to San Fernando Cemetery II and interment. The route to the cemetery will be at a pace to allow people to pay their respects to Archbishop Flores as the procession passes. Archbishop Gustavo will preside at the rite of committal, and Msgr. Stuebben will provide the reflection.

The archdiocese says that all are welcome, but that space will be limited inside the San Fernando Cathedral, adding that a tent with seating and video screens will be available in the main plaza for up to 1,000 attendees.

