Apparent road rage incident leads to double shooting

DALLAS - Two people were shot Saturday evening in what police are describing as a road rage incident in South Dallas.

According to a Dallas police spokesperson, a male and female victim were shot in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road around 7:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile in the vehicle was not injured.

The victims were pulling out of an apartment complex onto Simpson Stuart Road when the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a tan sedan, began honking behind the victim's vehicle, according to a police statement.

Once the vehicles were stopped at Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads, the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle, police said. Both the male and female victims were injured and taken to Baylor Hospital.

The suspect left the scene.

