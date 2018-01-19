APD hopes body cameras will provide more transparency

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Viral videos of what some say is excessive force by the Austin Police Department warrants more transparency, and the Austin Police Department wants to add more body cameras this year.

The department currently has 658, but it's looking to add to the North substation.

Commander Brent Dupre spoke with KVUE Thursday. Dupre said the body cameras are turned on just like the department’s dashboard cameras, which are triggered when an officer opens the door of a squad car. Dupre said if officers are on foot, they've been instructed to turn their cameras on during all calls.

We wanted to know if the cameras would be accessible to the public -- state law governs that.

According to APD’s policy, the public can get video copies from body cameras, but only after the recordings have been reviewed by the department's legal advisor and approved for release by the department.

Copies will not be made unless the person requesting the copy is authorized to view the recording.

The Austin City Council approved $3 million in the 2016-2017 budget for the body cameras, but the department did not get them right away due to a lawsuit.

Dupre said the lawsuit was dismissed last March, which allowed the department to begin its full rollout of the cameras in October.

Some critics say the cameras will limit accountability, stating it only shows the officer’s view and can be edited.

Dupre said he hopes to have the cameras department wide soon.

