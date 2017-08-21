Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at Texas auction

A preliminary work of Norman Rockwell's 'Tough Call.' Image by Heritage Auctions. (Photo: Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

DALLAS (AP) - A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings has sold at auction for $1.6 million.

Heritage Auctions says the painting sold Sunday in Dallas to a buyer who wants to remain anonymous.

The work was a study - a preliminary work - for Rockwell's "Tough Call." The painting with three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain arguably is the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.

The Austin family that put the work up for auction had thought they just had a print of the work before they had it examined.

The final painting is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

© 2017 Associated Press