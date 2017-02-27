American Sniper, Murderabilia, and an activist's attempt to bring it to an end

Chris Kyle is seen in this 2012 photo. (Photo: Custom)

Eddie Routh, the man who killed “American Sniper” Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield four years ago at a gun range in Erath County, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit near Palestine.

His writings and two crudely-drawn pieces of artwork are being sold online to the highest bidder: the latest example of “murderabilia” that a victim advocate and now Chris Kyle’s family would like to lawmakers to stop.

"He wanted to have some kind of fame,” Jeff Kyle said of the man who killed his brother. “He got some fame alright, for being a coward."

In Robinson, Texas -- south of Waco, the days and the anger for Jeff Kyle are still sometimes tough to fight through.

"The person that took that life,” he told us, “they don't even deserve the breath that they're breathing."

And a trip to a computer made another difficult day just that much worse.

"The stoned llama is what it's called. Tammy the stoned llama,” he said looking at a website called True Crime Auction House selling Routh’s llama drawing for $80, a drawing of a mourning dove for $75, and two other signed documents for $50 and $35 each.

"I was about ready to punch my computer screen. It's sickening. It pisses me off to know that these guys can be the complete scum of the earth and be where they're at, for good reason, and somebody's still trying to help them get rich off being a piece of crap."

"So yeah, that really gets me boiling." Kyle said.

But if that got his blood boiling, he should see the duffle bag full of murderabilia at Andy Kahan’s house in suburban Houston. Kahan, employed as a victim advocate in the Houston Mayor’s Crime Victims Office, has collected the items for years as evidence of the industry he would like to shut down. He’s used the items in multiple presentations to lawmakers over the past dozen years in an attempt to get legislation that would stop the sale of the items.

Locks of Charles Manson’s hair, screenplays by the perpetrator of the Virginia Tech Massacre, jail correspondence from Richard Ramirez the Los Angeles serial killer known as the Night Stalker – his letterhead is a line of skulls and crossbones.

"And from a victim's perspective there's nothing more nauseating and disgusting when you find out the person who murdered one of your loved ones now has items being hawked by third parties for pure profit,” said Kahan. “It's like being gutted all over again by our criminal justice system."

So, later this year, with the help of Texas lawmakers, Kahan hopes to introduce federal legislation to make profiting from the sudden infamy of a murderer illegal. It's called the Federal Anti-Murderabilia Crime Victim Dignity Act.

"You know from my perspective, no one should be able to rob, rape, and murder and then turn around and make a buck off of it. I am a firm believer in free enterprise and capitalism, but I think you have to draw the line somewhere, and from a victim's perspective, this is where the buck has to stop," Kahan said.

"It makes me sick that they would actually try to profit off of somebody's death,” said Jeff Kyle himself a Marine who admits he didn’t know the industry existed.

The owner of the site selling the four items from Eddie Routh did not respond to requests from WFAA for comment. But William Harder, a man who has been in the industry for years, did.

"My mother loves me. I'm her son. She wishes I collected baseball cards,” he said from his California home in an interview with Sacramento TEGNA station KXTV.

He runs several websites, including MurderAuction.com, has established relationships with convicts like Charles Manson, and has been selling murderabilia, with no apologies, for years. Hollywood and television profit from true crime stories he says, so why shouldn't he.

"The numbers don't lie. There's a reason people like violent video games. There's a reason people like violent television shows. American culture is violent. We're a society born of violence, and I think it's in human nature," Harder said.

“If victim types want to get mad, get mad at the true-crime authors who write novels detailing the murders themselves,” Harder told Channel 8 News. “Get mad at the documentary makers. They are making way more money than someone like I am!”

“We are a free society, if I want to sell something, I can sell it. If I want to collect something, I can,” Harder said. “The proposed law here, in my opinion, will only be used against inmates as a form of punishment by prison staff before it's struck down.”

“It's a disgrace that it's even there to begin with,” said Kyle. “I'd like to see it shut down. I'd like to meet those guys in a dark alley somewhere. And let them know what I think."

“I get death threats regularly via email/social media, and I don't spend any time on them,” Harder said when asked what he tells people who might be upset with what he sells. “At the end of my day, in regards to my either collecting or selling criminal related memorabilia, I don't have to answer to anyone. I don't have to justify or defend what I do. I enjoy it, that's all there is to it.”

Kahan says there is another entire industry he knows cannot be shut down. The retail market - manufactured items like comic books, serial killer calendars, and even a Jeffrey Dahmer doll.

"The way they actually advertise the (Dahmer) doll says ‘open me up for a sure delight and see who I ate for dinner last night,’" Kahan said.

"You can't legislate bad taste,” said Kahan. “The manufactured stuff is bad taste." So Kahan says the federal legislation will target anyone profiting from a convict's own prison-produced work.

But Jeff Kyle's anger isn't just reserved for a murderabilia dealer. If you buy the stuff, you have his disgust too.

“If they actually contribute to the sickness, then they're no better than the person they're buying it from,” Kyle said.

"Now it's time to go for the knockout and get this bill passed,” said Kahan. “We owe crime victims the dignity, respect, and due process they have by shutting this insidious industry down."

This is Kahan's 5th attempt. So far, no lawmaker has been willing to even give the murderabilia proposal a hearing. He says he’s hoping the stoned llama, the mourning dove, and the writings of the man who killed the American Sniper might finally be the ammunition he needs to get lawmakers to respond.

