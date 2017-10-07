Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N. Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas- An Amber Alert has been activated for a 3-year-old girl last seen in Richardson early Saturday morning.
Authorities believe she is "in grave or immediate danger."
According to the Richardson Police Department, Sherin Mathews was last seen around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunningdale Drive.
Police have described her as Asian, 3 feet tall and about 22 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
