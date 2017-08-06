Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from El Paso

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is looking for Adam Ace Antonio Maese. They believe the child "to be in grave or immediate danger."

Maese is described as white, 2 feet tall and about 35 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow/blue tank top, blue shorts and blue socks.

Authorities believe 26-year-old Julian Maese is connected to his abduction. He is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos including "lucky" on a right arm and "Spirit" on his chest.

Maese drives a blue 1989 Mercury Grand Marquis with TX license plate CSZ-2501.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4000.

