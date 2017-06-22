Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Alpine

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Alpine, Texas. (Photo: Custom)

ALPINE, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Alpine, Texas.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15. Stormie is described as a white female, 5-foot-7 and 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking shoes.

Officials are also looking for 20-year-old Andrew Akers. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Akers is driving a black 2000 Ford Ranger with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office at (432)-837-3488.

