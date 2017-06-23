Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Corpus Christi

Sophia Casso. (Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas- An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Corpus Christi.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Sophia Casso is believed to be in "grave or immediate danger."

She has been described as white, 4 feet 10 inches tall and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, blue jean capris and sandals.

Police said they are looking for two men who might be connected to her abduction. One of the suspects has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a gold watch.

The suspect vehicle is a newer, black Ford F-150.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2798.

