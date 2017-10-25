Amber Alert for N. Texas baby cancelled, suspect in custody

(Photo: CBS DFW)

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 6-month-old girl.

Police had been looking for Aryana Creech, who when the alert was issued was last seen around late Tuesday night near North Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.

Police said the child’s mom picked up a male friend from a McDonald’s on North Main Street in Fort Worth.

The man, identified by police as 29-year-old David Alan Derleth, had allegedly been arguing with the woman who at some point got out of the car. Derleth sped away as the mother walked around to get her daughter out of the car.

He fled in a 2013 White Nissan Rogue.

Early Wednesday morning Lake Worth police confirmed that the baby was safe and Derleth is in custody.

Aryana Creech was described as a one-foot tall, 13 pound girl with blue eyes and brown hair.

Derlith stands 5’7″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo of a swastika on his right arm with the date 1488 on it.

Police said there was no evidence drugs or alcohol was a factor in the abduction.

The Amber Alert was issued because police were concerned that the mother was arguing with Derlith and that the child is not his.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.