A&M Commandant of Cadets confirms death of incoming band commander

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) – Texas A&M officials are confirming the sudden loss of a member of the Corps of Cadets following a fiery crash on Highway 21 Sunday night, according to a report by CBS-affiliate KBTX.

"It is with extreme sadness that I confirm the death of Cadet Alexander Jones ’18, a member of the Corps of Cadets," said Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez. "All who knew Alex remember him as a sociable, confident young man who had a resilient work ethic and a good sense of humor. He was a very well-liked young man, and his loss will affect all of us for a long time to come."

Jones, 20, was a junior political science major in the College of Liberal Arts. He was a San Antonio native and served as the Combined Band Sergeant Major in the Texas Aggie Band. He was also the incoming Combined Band Commander, a Ross Volunteer, and was pursuing a commission in the U.S. Air Force.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Jones died Sunday evening after his vehicle crossed a center line and hit head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 21 just west of the city of Bryan.

The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously hurt.

"I want to offer my condolences to Alex Jones’ family, friends and fellow cadets on his loss. We all stand together as Aggies today as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Alex Jones will be missed by all of us," Ramirez said.

"As an Aggie, I hope the Jones family will take solace in knowing that Alex will never be forgotten, and that the unique Aggie spirit of camaraderie that is such an integral part of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets will hold fast to support them in this very difficult time,” Ramirez said.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

Jones is the second A&M student to die in a vehicle accident this month.

Earlier this month Ross Travis Lightfoot died in an overnight accident in Bryan. The 23-year-old from Silsbee crossed into on-coming traffic in the 200 block of West Villa Maria Road.

