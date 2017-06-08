Alamodome to implement clear bag policy for events starting June 10

A general view of the Alamodome before an international friendly match between Mexico and the United States on April 15, 2015 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome announced Thursday it will begin instituting a Clear Bag Policy for all events beginning on June 10.

Many arenas around the country have already been doing policies similar to this one.

“The safety of our guests is the Alamodome’s highest priority,” said Nicholas Langella, Alamodome General Manager. “We are instituting this policy to enhance public safety and to make entry more efficient and secure by limiting the size and style of bags allowed into our facility. The clear bag reduces the likelihood of faulty bag searches, and continues our commitment to the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ campaign.”

The Alamodome has modified its security policy by limiting the size and style of bags allowed into the stadium. Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, the following: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch purse (6 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches), briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases (binoculars may be worn around the neck) and seat cushions.

To be allowed into your event, bags or purses must be clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC, and cannot exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches in size. Small, one-compartment, clutch purses that do not exceed 6 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches (with or without a handle or strap) also will be permitted.

All bags will be subject to inspection at the entrance and may be subjected to an additional inspection inside the Alamodome.

A press release stated that an exception will be made for medical necessary items and diaper bags after proper inspection at the entrances.

More information on the new policy, along with information about prohibited items, you can visit www.alamodome.com. You can also download a PDF flyer that illustrates the Clear Bag Policy.

Alamodome Clear Bag Policy by kens5 on Scribd

© 2017 KENS-TV