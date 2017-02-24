After storm destroys home, man learns insurance pays bank, not him

SAN ANTONIO - Gery Jackson has spent the last four days and nights guarding what is left of what used to be his home.

“I've been going crazy since Sunday. It's something you never expect. You have to stay up watching your house and your belongings to make sure nobody steals anything,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s home of more than 20 years, and his usually quiet neighborhood adjacent to Northern Hills Elementary School, took a hard hit from one of the tornadoes that smashed across the city late Sunday night.

Jackson said that he's been surprised and humbled by the number of strangers who have turned out to help, but the road ahead is uncertain.

On Thursday, Jackson received news that his homeowner’s insurance policy may not be much help.

After the roar of the storm, a quiet blow came when an insurance representative left a voicemail message informing him that he may receive very little in the way of a settlement.

The message said, "It's just a lender policy, so the insured is going to be your bank."

"It's a good possibility I could walk away from here barefoot and with nothing," said Jackson as he shook his head and struggled to keep his composure.

Just after the call from the insurance agent, city inspectors showed up to survey the damage to several homes. Jackson said that his home is just days away from a demolition order, so he'll be saying goodbye to a lifetime of memories.

“The saddest part is losing all the memories of the children in here,” Jackson lamented.

Touring his demolished dining room, where sheetrock dangles precariously from the ceiling and insulation drips from damaged roofing joists, Jackson proudly pointed out a mural on the wall he painted more than twenty years ago for his daughter.

Joyous Disney characters smile from a large painting Jackson says he drew and painted free-hand, devoting more than 50 hours to the special gift for his child.

“My daughter was in here crying and taking pictures just for memory's sake, but it's all gone,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted that he has shelter for the moment.

“Right now, I'm staying in a no-tell motel,” he laughed, but he said he has no kitchen, no ability to cook, and no way to buy or store anything.

"This is probably the bottom of the pit that you never expect to see in your life," said Jackson, explaining that waiting for answers about what will happen next is especially difficult. “You get hyper-attacks at times. You have to stroll around and let the tension out. Then other times you just want to weep and feel bad, and you can't because there's nothing you can do about it. So why feel bad about it?”

The 62-year-old said that he has worked hard his entire life.

"I came a long way from the bad side of town and improved my life, just to be thrown back to the beginning again," Jackson said. "I'll overcome this but, right now, the news is so devastating, I'm just trying to absorb it."

The City of San Antonio is in the process of signing up volunteers for a big push this weekend to help storm victims. Anyone who wants to help only needs to call 311 to register.

In addition to the manpower, here is a link to a GoFundMe page started by Jackson’s friends.

