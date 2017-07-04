After friend diagnosed with fatal brain tumor, woman loses more than 100 lbs

Margaret Davis (Photo: Courtesy)

GREENVILLE - Margaret Davis, of Greenville, is starting over and taking full advantage of her second chance at life.

"It’s an opportunity given to me that a lot of people are given and they don’t take," she said. "They wait until it’s too late and I didn’t want to be one of those people.”

A little more than a year ago, Margaret hit rock bottom. She weighed nearly 300 pounds and was terribly unhealthy.

For years, Margaret told herself she was going to get into better shape and start eating healthier, but every time she put it off. Until finally, her best friend told her she shouldn't wait any longer.

Margaret met Mike Milburn through work and the two became close friends. So close that Margaret says they would do anything for each other.

So when Mike was diagnosed with a brain tumor and knew he was dying, he made Margaret promise him one thing.

“To get healthy," she said. "And that was important to him. Important enough to be something he asked the last time I saw him alive.”

After Mike died, Margaret was even more committed to keeping that promise.

She started eating healthier and taking walks with her youngest daughter, Abi.

To date, Margaret has lost 111 pounds and plans to lose at least 20 more.

She says it's made her a better mom and a better friend for the memory loss patients she works with every day.

“It’s not about me anymore," she said.

She did it without surgeries and without pills. It was all motivation from a friend who said she still has a lot to offer the world.

"He would always tell me, 'You have a better purpose. You do. You have a purpose on this planet,'" Margaret said of Mike. "And low and behold, he was right.”

Which is why she now knows the best way to honor his death is to live.

