Affidavit outlines rape allegations against Glenn Heights councilman

Councilman Sidney Davis, who owns a cleaning company and a snow cone stand, was elected to city council in 2015. (Photo: WFAA)

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas -- Councilman Sidney Davis was nowhere to be seen when the Glenn Heights City Council meeting came to order earlier this week.

Last week, he was there apparently unaware that two days later he would be arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, police have 391 call log entries between the pair, text messages and extensive audio recordings in which Davis acknowledges having had sex with the girl.

Davis, who owns a cleaning company and a snow cone stand, was elected to city council in 2015. WFAA showed fellow council member Harry Garrett a copy of the affidavit.

“Most of us that know him find this very, very, very difficult to believe even in light of reading the affidavit,” Garrett said.

Garrett, a local pastor, says he’s known Davis for about two years. He had done ministry work with him. He knows Davis’ wife and children.

“It just goes contrary to everything that I know about him,” Garrett says. “Again, it’s shock and bewilderment.”

According to the affidavit, the girl worked for at Davis' snow cone stand. She sometimes stayed at his house and he frequently gave her rides. She says they would sometimes wrestle when they were alone, and that it made her uncomfortable because he would touch her butt.

She says in the summer of 2016, he began asking her if she was flirting with him. She felt so uncomfortable that she would sometimes sit in the back seat when he gave her a ride, the affidavit says. She says he began touching her and making comments about having magical hands.

On Nov. 14, he sent her a text saying, “U coming over to spend the night?” She told police she stayed the night at his house while her parents were out of town. The girl told police he came into the bedroom to say good night and kissed her on the lips.

She asked him, “what the f*** is wrong with you?” Davis claimed he didn’t do that and left the room, the affidavit says.

About 4 a.m., she says she awoke to him kissing her and telling her, “I can do you better than the last.” He was referencing a past incident where the girl was a victim of sexual assault, the warrant says.

She says she told him to get off and he told her, "It's not going to hurt," the affidavit says. She says she kept telling him to stop, but he didn't.

The girl told police he left the room quickly after the rape. She lied in bed crying. An investigator later asked her why she was crying that night. She said, “because it hurt, a lot.”

She told police Davis came back into the room crying and telling her that he had never done anything like that before. She says he told her that she couldn’t tell anyone what had happened and that he had people that take care of problems for him, something that she took as a threat to harm her, the affidavit says.

The girl told police that as time went on, he continued to touch her and put his hand up her shorts. Usually, these incidents occurred in his Camero, the affidavit says.

In March, he sent her a text asking him to send him a picture of herself. On April 3, she made an audio recording of him trying to convince her to drink from his cup, telling her, “I’ve done had my mouth on you.”

“Just because you did don’t mean it was right,” she tells him, according to the affidavit. “Really, that where we are now,” he replies.

On April 8, the teen gave a letter to her father, saying Davis had made her kiss him on and "made me do things to him."

The teen continued to record their meetings. In one recording at 4:20 p.m. on April 19, he tells her he loves her. The girl tells him he’s acting like nothing ever happened.

She asks, "What if your wife found out?" She tries to convince him to tell his wife. The girl tells him she thinks her grandmother suspects something is going on between them.

“So why I can’t I love you?” he asks her. “Because you don’t love me, dude,” she replies.

She then asks him what would happen if her father found out, not telling him that by then, her dad already knew. She continues to press him to tell his wife.

"I'm not going to do that,” he says, according to the affidavit. “I don't want to go jail."

He tells her that he thinks about what happened between them on that November night. "I know what we did wasn't right, and it happened,” he says, according to the affidavit.

On the afternoon of May 2, the two have another conversation as he’s giving her a ride home. He tells her, “what you want to do just chase you?” The recording indicates he began to touch her. He tells her, “Miss that, didn’t you?”

She replies, “No, I don’t miss that, sir.”

On May 11, girl and Davis are painting inside the Church in the Woods in Dallas painting, according to the affidavit.

He asks her why she hasn’t been calling him. She tells him, "Get off me, stop touching my neck, stop." He says, "Really, we like that.”

The girl repeatedly tells him to stop touching her. He tells her to shut up. The recording indicates he kept groping her. He asks her for a hug, according to the affidavit.

“We like that now?” he asks. “This is a church,” she tells him. “No, it’s not. This is a classroom building,” he tells her.

Later in the conversation, she threatens to tell his mother. He asks if she’s really going to do that. She tells him to “get off” and “move.” “Better be glad I made love to you alright," he tells her.

She told police that he kissed her on the neck and tried to kiss her on the lips while they were in the church. On the girl’s phone, police found 496 searched items in her web history, where she had searched things like, “children who are molested,” “is it child molestation if you are 15,” and “psychiatric hospitals near me,” according to the affidavit.

Garrett said what he found most disturbing about contents of the affidavit was the persistence of his fellow council member “allegedly engaging in a relationship even after the victim indicates that’s not something she’s interested in.”

He said he believes under the circumstances, Davis may have a difficult time resuming his duties as a council member.

“I’m not going to say I think he should resign, but that may well be the best course of action for him,” Garrett said. “I hoped for him and his family, the victim that this was all a dream, and everybody could resume their lives, but unfortunately, this is reality. And so I just pray for them all. Either way it goes, it doesn't have a happy ending.”

No one answered the door at Davis's home. He was unreachable by phone.

© 2017 WFAA-TV