Texas police: Nephew attacked uncle with hammer, saw

WILMER, Texas -- Police have arrested a man they say admitted to attacking his uncle with a hammer and saw, leaving him in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Knoll Ridge Circle and found Justin Warren, 31, face down in the yard and covered in blood, according to a police affidavit.

Warren, who wasn't injured, told the officers that he and his uncle, Robert Perry, 57, had been working on the roof when they got into a verbal argument. Warren said Perry came at him with a saw, so he went at him with a hammer. The fight escalated and Warren hit Perry several times, then cut his face with a circular saw.

Perry was found on the roof with "massive injuries about his head and face," the affidavit states. He was flown to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Warren was arrested at the scene.

Warren told officers while being interviewed that he "got high and killed someone," thinking that Perry was dead.

While being read his Miranda Rights, Warren told officers, "I guess I need an attorney. No I don't! I will sign a statement against myself. I killed my uncle! I beat him with a hammer, then cut him up with a Skil saw," the affidavit states.

Warren has been charged with aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Perry's wife, Nancy, started GoFundMe page to help with hospital bills. On the page, she stated that Perry, "the most loving man" she has ever met, was attacked by a family member.

She writes that he has lacerations to his face, a broken nose, broken cheekbones, three skull fractures and a broken upper jaw. He also lost a lot of blood when he had to undergo surgery, she writes.

Nancy also mentions that Perry is a veteran, so he doesn't have insurance as he usually goes through a VA hospital, which is why she is raising funds. As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised over $2,500.

