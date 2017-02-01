Texas man torched garage because dinner wasn't ready, affidavit says

(Photo: SAPD, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of setting his garage on fire after becoming angry because his dinner wasn’t ready when he arrived home from work.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on January 25 in the 100 block of Gillette Boulevard.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 stated officers arrived at the residence after receiving a call for a structure fire. When the officers arrived the fire inside the home’s detached garage had already been extinguished.

Mario Arredondo, 48, arrived home from work and was angry his wife had not answered his phone calls that day or fixed him dinner, the affidavit stated.

Arredondo’s wife told officers after he came home and spent some time with their children, he walked to the detached garage. A few minutes later she said she walked outside and smelled smoke. That is when she said she opened the sliding garage door and found Mario standing inside.

She went back inside the home and called the police.

Arredondo grabbed the water hose, put out the fire and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

The San Antonio Fire Department determined the fire had potential to spread throughout the garage if it had not been extinguished. Statements from his wife and other family member indicated to officials that Arredondo intentionally set the fire with intent to destroy or damage the building.

A warrant for Arredondo’s arrest has been issued on account of felony arson. As of Wednesday morning, Arredondo was not in custody.

