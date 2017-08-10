Affidavit: Man accused of sex trafficking, holding victims against will

SAN ANTONIO -- A man is now behind bars after deputies said he held young girls against their will.

The investigation began in early July when a probation officer alerted law enforcement to a 16-year-old runaway being detained at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 16-year-old girl told investigators another young girl told her she would need to prostitute herself if she wanted to continue living with them.

The teen said in an affidavit that 23-year-old Devioun Jones began collecting all the money she made and held her against her will after just a few days.

She reportedly began prostituting herself in early June, and the abuse went on for about a month.

The 16-year-old said she and the other girl were able to escape with the help of a woman who was staying at a hotel where they were being held.

The teen told officials they would switch hotels frequently and was later able to identify many of the hotels where they stayed, according to the affidavit. Officials were able to obtain advertisements from Backpage.com that had photographs of the victim.

The 16-year-old was able to identify Jones as the man she “committed commercial sex acts for” and she said she was "100 percent sure" it was him, according to the affidavit.

Jones has been charged with compelling prostitution.

