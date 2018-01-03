KHOU
Austin FD rescues Shih Tzu from 30-foot drainage pipe

Drew Knight, KVUE 7:01 AM. CST January 03, 2018

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department rescued a sweater-wearing Shih Tzu who scampered 30 feet into a drainage pipe Tuesday near Howard Lane and Harris Ridge Boulevard.

Austin Fire Info tweeted that, "Right after clearing the Tomanet fire Engine 40 was sent to assist with a dog who had managed to get into a retention assembly. Unfortunately rather than greeting them with open paws the recalcitrant Shih Tzu scampered 30 feet into a drainage pipe."

 

 

Officials said that Probationary Firefighter Eric Barras was sent into the pipe with a flashlight and a leash and was able to make the rescue successfully.

 


The AFD said that the citizen who first called to report the lost animal volunteered to take it to a veterinarian or shelter to scan for a possible microchip to help locate its owner.

