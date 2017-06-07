ABIA worker pleads guilty to stealing guns from passenger bags

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 26-year-old man who worked as a baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport admitted to a judge Wednesday that he stole firearms from the bags of passengers over a three-month time period.

Ja'Quan Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an interstate shipment and one count of possession of a firearm.

Johnson admitted that between Nov. 29, 2016, and Feb. 2, 2017, he stole a total of 7 handguns from inside the bags of passengers, one of which is described as a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol, according to the Department of Justice.

Johnson remains on bond pending sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

