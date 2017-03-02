ABIA baggage handler charged with stealing weapons from bags

Ja'Quan Johnson booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Federal authorities have charged a baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after he allegedly stole firearms from passenger bags and traded some of the stolen guns for marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states Ja’Quan Johnson, 25, of Austin surrendered to FBI agents Wednesday morning. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Johnson stole the weapons between Nov. 29, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, and that Austin police have recovered seven firearms that authorities say Johnson stole.

Austin police said search warrants served on Feb. 3 led to the recovery of the stolen guns. While serving those warrants, police arrested Matthew Bartlett, 21, and Catronn Hewitt, 36, on felony marijuana charges. APD and TSA were able to identify Johnson - a contract employee with ABIA - as the person allegedly responsible for the thefts.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

The complaint charges Johnson with theft from an interstate shipment and possession of stolen firearms. If convicted, Johnson faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added “Johnson was released on personal recognizance bond following his initial court appearance.

APD said they feel confident they have addressed all known theft of firearm cases, but ask anyone who feels their firearm was stolen from checked baggage at ABIA to call Detective Westling at 512-530-7540.

(© 2017 KVUE)