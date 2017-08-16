A.B. Quintanilla, brother of late Tejano star Selena, was taken into custody after he was accused of missing child support payments. (Photo: KIII)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Musician A.B. Quintanilla was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a child support hearing in the 347th District Court.

The brother of the late Tejano superstar Selena was a no-show in court two weeks ago. He allegedly owes $87,000 in back child support payments and even found himself on the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's "Top 10 Most Wanted list."

Quintanilla was named one of Nueces County's "10 Most Wanted" earlier this month.

His photo was included in a flyer posted on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

