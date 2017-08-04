A.B. Quintanilla fails to show in court

Texas musician A.B. Quintanilla failed to show up in court this morning, and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. (Photo: KHOU)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Texas musician A.B. Quintanilla failed to show up in court this morning, and now there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Quintanilla was supposed to appear for a hearing in an ongoing child support case. He is the brother of late Tejano star Selena.

Quintanilla was put on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted list earlier this week for failure to pay child support.

At the time, he claimed it was just a misunderstanding. According to reports, Quintanilla allegedly owes $87,000.

