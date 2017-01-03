68-year-old Port Arthur woman fights back during home invasion

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – At first sight, 68-year-old Elizabeth Bibbo may look like an easy target.

But, three young thieves got more than they bargained for when they broke into Bibbo's Port Arthur home.

"It’s an invasion, you don't have the right to do that," said Bibbo. "Just like that I have earned what I have, everyone else needs to do the same."

Bibbo, says she returned home this morning and noticed that her front door was open. That's when she saw three juveniles stealing her belongings, but they weren't going to get away that easy.

"And we tossed each other into the ground over there and the rest is history," said Bibbo.

According to police, one of the suspects took Bibbo's cell phone after knocking the elderly woman to the ground.

"I didn't like the one of them chuckled and thought it was funny," said Bibbo.

Bibbo tells KMBT that even though the robbers got away, she still feels she got the upper.

"A 68-year-old women took him down to the ground," said Bibbo.

Bibbo vows to continue the fight until justice is served.

"Good luck because I'm going to prosecute all the way through," said Bibbo.

Anyone with any information on the three suspects can contact the Port Arthur Police Department.