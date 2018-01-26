6 more flu-related deaths reported in Dallas County

Gautam Gupta receives an influenza shot from Nurse Practitioner Ray Grigorio in the MinuteClinic at the CVS/pharmacy on January 6, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Six additional flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Department.

A total of 49 flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County for the 2017-18 season, according to a release from DCHHS.

Health officials say the patients ranged in age from 48 to 98 and lived in Dallas, Irving, DeSoto and Lancaster. They say all patients had high-risk health conditions and died after complications with the seasonal flu.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director said. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.”

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older with rare exception.

