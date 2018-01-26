6 more flu-related deaths reported in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Six additional flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Department.
A total of 49 flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County for the 2017-18 season, according to a release from DCHHS.
Related: 7 more deaths caused by flu in Dallas County
Health officials say the patients ranged in age from 48 to 98 and lived in Dallas, Irving, DeSoto and Lancaster. They say all patients had high-risk health conditions and died after complications with the seasonal flu.
“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director said. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.”
The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older with rare exception.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs