$50K reward offered in female postal carrier shooting case

SPRING BRANCH, TX - A $50,000 reward is being offered after a postal worker was shot in Spring Branch.

The money is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service who is seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who assaulted a robbed a postal carrier.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the 400 block of River Way Road.

The female postal carrier was shot in the leg by a man and her personal vehicle was taken during the robbery.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned.

It’s unclear if any mail was taken.

