Forty-eight pounds of cocaine found in tractor at border crossing

LAREDO - A 51-year-old man was arrested at the World Trade Bridge after trying to bring 48 pounds of cocaine into the United States that he had hidden inside a tractor.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the man from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas was stopped and his tractor was given a secondary inspection. A non-intrusive and canine inspection led to the discovery of 18 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $365,840.

"This was an excellent interception by our CBP officers and a great example of the layered enforcement implemented by CBP," said Port Director Gregory Alvarez with the Laredo Port of Entry. "I congratulate our officers for their dedication, which has prevented these dangerous narcotics from entering our country."

CBP officers arrested the driver of the tractor and seized the narcotics. The case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for investigation.

