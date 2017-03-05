KHOU
Close

3-year-old child drowns, found unresponsive in Bexar Co. pool

Young child found unresponsive in pool

KENS Staff , KENS 4:42 AM. CST March 06, 2017

BEXAR COUNTY - A small child died after being found unresponsive in a pool in far north Bexar County.

A spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home on the 3500 block of Mountain Loop around 5:20 Friday evening.
 
Deputies performed CPR and took 3-year-old George Sullivan to North Central Baptist Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
 
The medical examiner ruled it as an accidental drowning.
 
The BCSO said a family member had been babysitting but did not realize where the child had gone.
 

(© 2017 KENS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories