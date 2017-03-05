3-year-old child drowns, found unresponsive in Bexar Co. pool

BEXAR COUNTY - A small child died after being found unresponsive in a pool in far north Bexar County.

A spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home on the 3500 block of Mountain Loop around 5:20 Friday evening.

Deputies performed CPR and took 3-year-old George Sullivan to North Central Baptist Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The medical examiner ruled it as an accidental drowning.

The BCSO said a family member had been babysitting but did not realize where the child had gone.

(© 2017 KENS)