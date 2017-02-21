3 tourists from Texas killed in Australia plane crash

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday shortly after taking off in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.

The five were on a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air that crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in suburban Essendon was to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra confirmed that four victims were U.S. citizens. Texans Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch have been identified by their families on social media as two of the victims.

De Haven’s sister, Denelle Wicht, posted on Facebook that her 70-year-old brother had been killed “on a once in a lifetime trip to Australia” with friends. The Texans were flying to an island for a golf trip.

The Herald Sun also reported a third victim from Texas as "successful entrepreneur and investor Glenn Garland." The native of Austin was the CEO of energy consulting company CLEAResult.

The pilot was Max Quartermain, owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel.

The Reuters news agency cites authorities as saying the pilot called “Mayday” and tried to turn back to the airport before the crash landing.

Police and paramedics rushed to the crash site, where firefighters doused the flames.

“As soon as it happened within a couple of minutes, fire brigade, aviation, I think police were on scene and yeah, they got here really quick and everything has been blocked off. Yeah, it’s just been chaos, pretty much,” a witness told Reuters.

A witness who gave his name as Jason told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was passing the mall in a taxi when the plane crashed.

“I saw this plane coming in really low and fast. I couldn’t see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball,” he said.

“I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel - it looked like a plane wheel - bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along,” he said.

There were no injuries on the ground as the mall was not set to open for another hour.

(© 2017 KHOU)