3 people found dead in Bryan apartment

BRYAN, Texas-- Police are investigating after three people were found dead at a Bryan apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police said the three bodies were found at the Canyon Village Apartments off the 3200 block of Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Authorities said they responded to a call around 9 a.m. this morning after an employee reported a co-worker didn't show up for work.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing any other details at this time.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KAGS-TV