5 APD cars reported for possible carbon monoxide in 1 weekend

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas -- After two Austin police officers were possibly exposed to carbon monoxide while driving patrol cars, five more incidents were reported between Friday and Monday night, the Austin Police Department has confirmed to KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski.

APD's officials told Plohetski that one incident reportedly happened on July 7 while two incidents reportedly happened on July 8. Two others were reported Monday night.

On July 7, APD said the carbon monoxide monitor inside two officers' car started going off intermittently at around 11 p.m. Both officers in the car kept working as the monitor went off seven times. They then drove the car back and reported that they had headaches. They were evaluated by medics, who said they were okay. The officers' blood was drawn per protocol.

On July 8, an officer's carbon monoxide monitor sounded off as the officer was responding to a call at Dessau Road. Before the alarm went off, the officer reported experiencing nausea, dizziness and a headache. The Austin Fire Department checked out the officer's vehicle and did not note increased levels of carbon monoxide, but medics said the officer had an elevated reading. APD said the officer was treated at a hospital, where the "medical results were clear," Sabana said.

During a different officer's shift on July 8, the officer reported that the alarm was activating intermittently, but wasn't sure if the alarm meant low battery. APD said he stopped by the gas pumps located at South Lakeshore Boulevard and South Pleasant Valley Road where the alarm activated again. The officer showed no symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, but when medics responded, they advised that the officer's carbon monoxide levels were twice the normal limit. The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

On Monday night, an officer also was evaluated by EMS for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. And in a final case, an officer stopped his patrol car before leaving the substation after a carbon monoxide detector went off. That officer did not require medical attention.

In all of the above incidents, APD said the officer's car was towed and workers' compensation forms were filled out.

The five incidents come after a sergeant was driving a Ford Explorer in March when he passed out and almost hit an oncoming bus. He was taken to an area hospital and was later released. Plohetski learned that carbon monoxide may have leaked in the officer's car.

In May, another officer was possibly exposed to the poisonous gas in a patrol car.

© 2017 KVUE-TV