3 abortion-related bills up for debate Wednesday

A view from outside the Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Shawna Reding, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Lawmakers are set to gather at the Texas State Capitol Wednesday morning to discuss three abortion-related bills.

Go here to watch the hearing.

The three bills, which are expected to bring heated debate, seek to impose more strict regulations on the kind of abortion a woman can have and what is done with the fetus. Here is a breakdown of the three bills that will be talked about Wednesday:

adds stricter regulations on how a fetus can be disposed of after an abortion. It would require abortion doctors to offer women the option of having fetal remains buried or cremated at her expense, the Statesman said. In January a judge blocked the state's attempt at limiting the disposal of fetal remains to burial or cremation Senate Bill 415 would make performing and receiving what's referred to as a "dismemberment abortion" a criminal offense. Under that procedure, doctors use forceps, clamps, scissors or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. That's according to The Guardian, which reported that Kansas legislators tried banning the procedure in 2015. Such instruments are commonly used in dilation and evacuation procedures

Public testimony will be heard at the hearing. You can watch the hearing live by going here.

