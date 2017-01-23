2nd suspect arrested, identified in San Antonio mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO -- Two capital murder suspects are caught after a jewelry heist inside of a mall Sunday afternoon.

It ended with a Good Samaritan killed, two other mall customers shot and one of the two of the suspects shot.

The second suspect got away.

The Good Samaritan shot and killed was identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy.

It wasn't long after police arrived at the mall Sunday that a call came in for a man driving erratically in the area of Loop 1604 and Copper Gate.

The man inside of that vehicle was suspect No. 2.

Police said no one was pursuing him when he hit a sign and crashed into a concrete culvert. Converse police said that's when they caught him and notified San Antonio Police Department.

Police identified the second suspect as Jason Matthew Prieto. Prieto was wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery.

Murphy tried to step up and was shot by one of the robbers as they were trying to flee. One of the robbers was shot by a second Good Samaritan.

Prieto ran through the mall and started shooting. Two people were shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.

At least, two other people were treated for other medical conditions on the scene.

Prieto is facing one Capital Murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The other suspect, who is in critical condition in the hospital, will also face the same charges.

(© 2017 KENS)