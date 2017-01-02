2016 deadliest for San Antonio in 20 years

SAPD Headquarters (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo City saw the most homicides in 2016 since 1995, with a total of 151.

The San Antonio Police Department said this was a 61 percent increase from 2015, when San Antonio saw 94 homicides.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this is also the largest murder rate increase among the 20 largest police departments in the country.

